Megan Thee Stallion Grinds on Klay Thompson During Mini Golf Date

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's mini golf date night got a bit spicy ... with the rapper grinding all over the NBA star as she lined up for a putt.

The couple went out in New York City on Monday night ... with Thompson's Dallas Mavericks in town to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden for their MLK Day game earlier in the day.

Megan Thee Stallion attending the Mavericks-Knicks game in New York today. pic.twitter.com/t3cZmUpbev — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) January 20, 2026 @stallionaccess

After Thompson and the Mavs won 114-97, they decided to celebrate with some more sports.

Thompson and Meg got super close on the green ... and at one point, "Kulikitaka" by Toño Rosario came on over the speakers ... and the "Savage" rapper couldn't help but throw it back on her man.

Meg is known for her elite-level twerk skills -- but Thompson looked like he was able to handle her pretty well.

The two have been together for a while now ... and they went public with their relationship last summer.

Since then, Meg's been incredibly supportive throughout Thompson's busy NBA schedule ... sitting courtside at most of his games, whether at home or away.