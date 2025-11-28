Megan Thee Stallion Made Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson & His Family

Play video content Instagram/@theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion was busy-busy this Thanksgiving -- making sure her man Klay Thompson & his whole fam were fed, and she even gave us a lil’ peek at all the kitchen chaos.

The rapper dropped the whole prep Friday -- whipping up the full spread like a pro and even joking that she gave her turkey a full BBL with all the flavor she injected into it.

Megan also went to town on the mac ’n cheese and those BBQ baked beans -- and in her voiceover admitted she was low-key nervous cooking for her man and his family.

Once the prep was done, Megan glammed all the way up, packed the food like a pro caterer, and hauled everything over to where the whole crew was meeting before everyone finally dug in.

Looks like it went down smooth, ’cause Megan said Klay’s dad gave her a 10/10 and told her she could open her own restaurant -- and the NBA star himself couldn’t stop praising her for putting the whole feast together.