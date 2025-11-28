Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Thee Stallion Made Thanksgiving Dinner For Klay Thompson & His Family

Megan Thee Stallion Klay & His Fam Got My Full Hot Girl Thanksgiving Feast!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
112825_megan_thee_stallion_kal
HAD TO IMPRESS KLAY'S FAM!!!
Instagram/@theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion was busy-busy this Thanksgiving -- making sure her man Klay Thompson & his whole fam were fed, and she even gave us a lil’ peek at all the kitchen chaos.

The rapper dropped the whole prep Friday -- whipping up the full spread like a pro and even joking that she gave her turkey a full BBL with all the flavor she injected into it.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Megan also went to town on the mac ’n cheese and those BBQ baked beans -- and in her voiceover admitted she was low-key nervous cooking for her man and his family.

Once the prep was done, Megan glammed all the way up, packed the food like a pro caterer, and hauled everything over to where the whole crew was meeting before everyone finally dug in.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Looks like it went down smooth, ’cause Megan said Klay’s dad gave her a 10/10 and told her she could open her own restaurant -- and the NBA star himself couldn’t stop praising her for putting the whole feast together.

Her feast was a slam dunk -- which means next year, apron’s on Klay!