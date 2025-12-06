Isaiah Thomas Defends Klay Thompson Megan's No Distraction!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Klay Thompson might be having a slow start to his season, but it's by no means due to his love life -- so says Isaiah Thomas, who tells TMZ Sports the outside noise means nothing to a Hall of Famer like the Mavericks hooper.

Klay's averaging just 11 points on 37% shooting so far in his second season in Dallas ... career lows in both categories.

Some folks think the slump could be due to his high-profile relationship with Megan Thee Stallion (we're looking at you, Jason Williams) ... but I.T. says there's simply no way.

"I don't think so," the former Celtics star said this week. "He's a champion, he's a first ballot Hall of Famer. I think the outside noise is for the outside."

Thomas went on to say Thompson isn't worried one bit about people talking about him.

When we asked if a combination of Father Time (Thompson's 35) and his history of injuries could be the reason ... Thomas was more open to accepting that -- but even then, he's still Klay freakin' Thompson, and he thinks he'll be just fine.