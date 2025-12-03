Isaiah Thomas Wants To Play 'At Least' One More NBA Season, A Few Teams Interested

I Got 'At Least' One More Year In Me

Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas is ready to suit up for a team right now ... telling TMZ Sports his body feels good, and he's staying in game shape -- and he says there are a few squads showing interest in bringing him on board.

The last full-season deal he inked was a one-year contract with the Wizards in 2019 ... and despite dealing with serious injuries, he averaged 17.5 points a game over the course of his career -- most notably with the Boston Celtics.

36-year-old Thomas is not looking to move on from the game just yet ... 'cause when we caught up with him at LAX, he said he's got "at least" one more season in him.

"I'm staying ready," I.T. said. "Staying in contact with a few teams, but just playing it by ear, making sure I stay ready."

Thomas most recently played in the Association with the Phoenix Suns in 2024 ... but in the years leading up to that, he bounced around a few organizations on 10-day contracts and even spent time in the G League.

Thomas said he knows he can still play at a "high level" ... and his body feels "amazing."

"I'm healthy, I'm only 36, I still got a few more years to play ... but ideally, I would love to play one more."

If not, I.T. says he knows he has other options off the court ... but it sure sounds like he wants to contribute on a team right now.