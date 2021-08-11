Isaiah Thomas Breaks Down After Dropping 81 In Pro-Am Game, 'World Gave Up On Me'

'The World Gave Up On Me'

Isaiah Thomas let the emotions pour out of him after scoring 81 points in a Pro-Am game this week ... breaking down in tears and saying "the world gave up on me!!"

If you missed it, the ex-NBA star went OFF at The Crawsover Pro-Am game in Seattle on Sunday -- dropping an insane 81 points in the performance.

The crowd gave Thomas a standing ovation after balling out ... and that's when IT started to tear up and get in his feels.

Thomas spoke on Twitter about sharing the emotional moment ... saying, "I wasn’t showing y’all a snippet of me being emotional so y’all can feel sorry 4 me. Hell no!!!"

"My life is GREAT!! I was showing y’all that to see what it feels like to give everything you have to something you love and to see it slowly coming back where it’s suppose to be."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The last time the 32-year-old shined like this was with the Boston Celtics in the 2016-17 season ... averaging 28.9 points per game and finished 5th in MVP votes.

Ever since then, he's had short stints with several teams -- unable to lock in multiyear deals and getting trolled by fans ... something he says contributed to the emotions after Sunday's game.

"That emotion was tied up from the last 4yrs battling every single day!!!"

He added ..."I ain’t talking about the 'league' giving up on me lol. THE WORLD GAVE UP ON ME & WAS S****ING ON ME WHILE I WAS DOWN AND OUT!!"

"When you love something you’ll do whatever it takes to get that!!! I’m back."

Thomas is currently a free agent -- but after this statement and the support from NBA stars ... it's clear he's not giving up.