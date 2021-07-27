Trae Young Mobbed By Fans After Hitting Insane Game-Winner ... In Pro-Am League

The NBA season is over, but Trae Young is still doing ridiculous things on the hardwood ... here's the Hawks superstar hitting a game-winner in a pro-am match Monday that sent the arena into an absolute frenzy!!

The game -- part of Skinz League action in Oklahoma City -- was wild ... Trae was getting buckets, hitting 3-pointers from near the half-court logo and blowing by defenders with ease.

Highlight videos show the 22-year-old just went off ... yet, somehow, the dude's team found itself down 90-88 -- and facing some big-time smack talk.

But, in video Young posted late Monday night, you can see he let the chatter fuel him ... eventually hitting a dagger over the trash-talker with no time left on the clock to win the contest.

The shot created quite the scene, with dozens -- and maybe even hundreds -- of people leaving the stands to swarm Trae on the court!!

Don't worry ... Young escaped it all unharmed -- and you could see he was grinning ear to ear amid the chaos.

"When you talk that 💩," Trae said of the shot and the smack talk that preceded it, "just know you gotta back it up with me..! THIS FOR THE CITY❄️"

The game's ending was so sick, it drew the attention of LeBron James ... who commented on the video, "Straight Like That!!!"