Trae Young's Dad Goes Crazy Over Son's Game-Winner, 'F*** Yeah!'

Nobody loved Trae Young's game-winner more than his dad ... because Pops celebrated his son's huge feat like a little kid -- and the awesome reaction was all caught on video!!!

Just seconds after the Atlanta Hawks superstar plunged a dagger into the Knicks by hitting a floater with .09 ticks on the clock ... Trae's father, Rayford Young, called out to his boy.

Trae Young's dad was so proud of his son after his game-winner 🙌



"Trae! Trae!" Rayford yelled.

And, as soon as Trae acknowledged the love -- Rayford went crazy!!!

Check out the clip ... Dad couldn't have been more proud -- smiling, laughing, slapping hands with friends and family, and even letting out a "F*** yeah!" scream!!!

Trae, of course, loved the moment too ... because after he had been serenaded with "F*** Trae Young" chants all game long -- he let the crowd at Madison Square Garden have it as well!

He shushed them and then screamed, "It's quiet in here!"

Cameras caught him talkin' more smack on his way back into the locker room after the 107-105 win, too ... with Trae saying, "It got real quiet in there!"

It was HUGE night for Young -- playing in his first-ever playoff game, he scored 32 points and logged 10 assists and 7 rebounds.