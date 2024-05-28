NBA's Isaiah Thomas Says Kid Pulled AK-47 On Him In Hometown

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas says he had a terrifying experience over the weekend ... when he and his friends came face-to-face with a kid wielding a gun -- and he believes his fame very well might have saved his life.

The Phoenix Suns guard opened up about the encounter on X ... saying it was a truly "life changing moment."

He claimed his group was out and about in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington on Monday -- when they were approached by a kid carrying an AK-47.

Thomas -- a hero in the area -- explained he truly felt "if it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives."

IT used the frightening moment as a warning to his nearly two million followers on the platform ... adding he was "Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!!" and calling on everyone to stay safe.

IT grew up in Tacoma and played college ball a short drive away at Washington before joining the Association in 2011. He's suited up for a handful of teams ... most notably for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.