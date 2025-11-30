Klay Thompson Renames Boat after Megan Thee Stallion

Come Take A Ride on My Stallion ...

Klay Thompson's sticking with nautical tradition -- naming his boat after a woman -- namely, his rapper better half Megan Thee Stallion!

The 4-time NBA champion shared a series of pics chronicling the Dallas Mavericks' recent West Coast road trip as well as his Thanksgiving meal ... captioning the post, "West coastin’."

Buried in the photo dump's a picture of the back of his boat ... which he's named the "S.S. Stallion" ... clearly a reference to Megan.

For further evidence, just look at the city and state he listed under the name ... Houston, Texas ... a place Klay doesn't really have a connection to, but one MTS calls home.

A woman -- presumbably Megan -- is standing in a pair of tall brown boots and tight jeans in the pic with her back to the camera.

As you know ... Klay and Megan were first linked romantically over the summer ... with sources confirming to us the two are dating.

It seems they're getting serious too ... because Megan cooked for Klay's family on Thanksgiving ... and even got the seal of approval from Klay's dad, former NBA star Mychal Thompson.

Play video content Instagram/@theestallion

She shared a clip to give a behind-the-scenes look at meal prep ... joking she gave the turkey a BBL by injecting it with so much flavor.

Play video content TMZ.com