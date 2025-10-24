Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Klay Thompson's Stroke Game on New Single
Megan Thee Stallion was front and center, cheering on her beau, Klay Thompson, for his NBA season-opener when he and his Mavs got blown out by over 30 points -- and she's doubling down her affection in a new single!!!
On Friday, Megan unleashed her "Lover Girl" single -- independently released on her Hot Girl Productions imprint -- lyrically gushing over Klay's moves off the court ... "My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D****n' me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy."
Meg proudly refers to Klay as "her n***a" but says he never stoops low and labels her a "b*tch" ... but raps how the Splash Brother has no issues turning her lady parts into "Splash Town" -- backing up all the liquid language she flexed on her Diamond-selling collab with Cardi B, "WAP."
Klay could stink up the league this year and still come out a winner ... Megan closes out the track, instructing her fellow Hotties to step their lyrics up with raunchy bars ... "Pop that p***y for your man / Pop that p***y for your man / Pop that p***y for your man, b*tch!"
Jay-Z's Roc Nation has been going hard with the promo with the track ... we reached out to Atlantic Records to see why they haven't been doing the same ... no word back yet.