Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Klay Thompson's Stroke Game on New Single

Megan Thee Stallion was front and center, cheering on her beau, Klay Thompson, for his NBA season-opener when he and his Mavs got blown out by over 30 points -- and she's doubling down her affection in a new single!!!

On Friday, Megan unleashed her "Lover Girl" single -- independently released on her Hot Girl Productions imprint -- lyrically gushing over Klay's moves off the court ... "My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D****n' me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy."

Meg proudly refers to Klay as "her n***a" but says he never stoops low and labels her a "b*tch" ... but raps how the Splash Brother has no issues turning her lady parts into "Splash Town" -- backing up all the liquid language she flexed on her Diamond-selling collab with Cardi B, "WAP."

Klay could stink up the league this year and still come out a winner ... Megan closes out the track, instructing her fellow Hotties to step their lyrics up with raunchy bars ... "Pop that p***y for your man / Pop that p***y for your man / Pop that p***y for your man, b*tch!"

