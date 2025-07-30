Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Enjoy Cute Fishing Date

Play video content Instagram/@klaythompson

The offseason adventures of Klay Thompson and his new boo, Megan Thee Stallion, continue ... as the NBA star took the rapper out on the open waters for a fishing trip!!

Klay shared their excursion on his Instagram on Wednesday ... with Meg calling herself the "first mate" to his "captain."

Before the two even left the harbor, the 12-year NBA veteran was feeling some type of way ... saying "you're so fine, baby" as she sat on his lap.

"I got my queen on board, of course I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor!"

Once the boat got underway, he made sure the tunes were bumping ... blasting Meg's song "Otaku Hot Girl" along with plenty of other bangers.

She even got behind the wheel at one point, but it didn't seem like she was the biggest fan of being handed the keys to the ship.

They finally arrived at their destination ... with Klay throwing on a wetsuit and jumping into the water to do some spear fishing.

Meg kept her feet dry, grabbing a rod to try and bring home some dinner.

It doesn't seem like there was any big catch, Thompson said in his caption "Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it."

The two's romance is not something many people had on their bingo card for 2025. They were first linked to each other earlier this month after she posted her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line ... with Thompson making a surprise cameo in the background.

Since then, we've seen them out to dinner in NYC, making it clear their romance wasn't one-and-done.