Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Won't Last

By TMZ Staff
Published
shaq-meg-thee-stallion-klay-thompson-getty-1
Shaquille O'Neal is clearly not impressed with Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's new romance ... 'cause he believes they'll be broken up long before the NBA season rolls around.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the coupling on a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" ... after co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up the new relationship between the "Savage" rapper and Dallas Mavericks hooper.

072125_shaq_meg_klay_kal
NOT IMPRESSED...
The Big Podcast with Shaq

O'Neal, 53, didn't have much to say ... but made it clear to all his listeners where he stands on the couple.

"Six weeks," O'Neal said with a straight face.

The crowd understood what O'Neal meant and laughed ... but Lefkoe asked for more clarity.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 3
O'Neal doubled down without hesitation -- "Six weeks!"

Special guest Mike Tyson was also on the podcast ... and gave Meg and Klay a little more credit than Shaq.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Flaunt PDA in NYC sub getty swipe 1
Despite their thoughts, Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson appear to be genuinely happy ... and were excited to reveal their relationship on Instagram and at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

They even posted a cute gym date video on social media.

072125_megan_the_stallion_klay_thompson_work_out_kal
WORKING OUT WITH MY MAN!!!
"We met and it was such a meet-cute," Megan told PEOPLE about Thompson. "It was like a f***ing movie. I won't tell you how, but ... and I won't tell you when. But, it was a movie!"

She also called him "the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Will Meg be courtside at Mavs games?? Shaq doesn't think so ... but we'll see soon enough!!

