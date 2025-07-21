Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Won't Last

Shaquille O'Neal is clearly not impressed with Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's new romance ... 'cause he believes they'll be broken up long before the NBA season rolls around.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the coupling on a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" ... after co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up the new relationship between the "Savage" rapper and Dallas Mavericks hooper.

Play video content The Big Podcast with Shaq

O'Neal, 53, didn't have much to say ... but made it clear to all his listeners where he stands on the couple.

"Six weeks," O'Neal said with a straight face.

The crowd understood what O'Neal meant and laughed ... but Lefkoe asked for more clarity.

O'Neal doubled down without hesitation -- "Six weeks!"

Special guest Mike Tyson was also on the podcast ... and gave Meg and Klay a little more credit than Shaq.

Despite their thoughts, Megan Thee Stallion and Thompson appear to be genuinely happy ... and were excited to reveal their relationship on Instagram and at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

They even posted a cute gym date video on social media.

Play video content Instagram/@theestallion

"We met and it was such a meet-cute," Megan told PEOPLE about Thompson. "It was like a f***ing movie. I won't tell you how, but ... and I won't tell you when. But, it was a movie!"

She also called him "the nicest person I've ever met in my life."