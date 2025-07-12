Klay Thompson Seems to Launch Megan Thee Stallion Relationship on Instagram

Klay Thompson might not be quite ready to go Instagram official with Megan Thee Stallion ... but, that doesn't mean he won't tease fans with a couple of strategically taken photos.

The basketball star posted a series of pics from the Bahamas to his Instagram Saturday ... including one where he seems to be locking lips with a woman who's wearing a tight pair of leggings.

You can't see her face in the pic ... but, later, KT posts a photo of his hand wrapped around this woman's -- and, the nails seem to match up with a recent photo MTS put on her IG.

The hands don't lie ... even if the two stars aren't ready to tell the world about each their romance quite yet.

We broke the story ... Klay was spotted in the background of one of Megan's post because the two are seemingly dating -- at least, for the summer.

MTS was linked to Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig prior to her Coachella performance in April ... so, she knows what it's like to be with a baller.

Anyhoo ... we'll have to wait for the official announcement still -- even if it's pretty clear these two are shacking up together!