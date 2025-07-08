Nicki Minaj Roasts Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Roc Nation Over Lawsuits

Is It Me Or Is Jay, Meg & Roc Nation Crumbling?!?

Megan Thee Stallion's sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former cameraman is going forward ... much to the approval of Nicki Minaj, who's calling the whole thing Karma -- yes, with a capital "K."

Last week, a judge ruled Megan and Roc Nation couldn't drop the case after the cameraman supplied enough facts to keep the ball rolling ... prompting a snarky response from Nicki.

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law?" Nicki wrote in a subliminal jab to the "Megan's Law" line Thee Stallion used in her Nicki diss track, "Hiss" last year.

Nicki basked in the cameraman's Emilio Garcia legal victory so far like it was her own, and then switched her sniper scope to Jay-Z ... something she's making a pattern of this year.

She also joined 50 Cent in clowning Jay-Z's alleged paternity case that constantly festers on social media, and took a swipe at Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez amid her family drama with her daughter.