Nicki Minaj Warrant Request Denied, Further Investigation Required

Nicki Minaj Cops' Warrant Request Denied ... Further Investigation Required

Nicki Minaj will not be arrested regarding the assault allegations made by her former manager -- at least not yet ... TMZ has learned the warrant cops requested has been denied.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office tells TMZ ... they have reviewed the warrant request from the Detroit Police Department but have chosen to deny it due to "insufficient evidence" proving a crime had been committed.

The Prosecutor's Office does add that it's requested the police further investigate the matter.

As we've reported, Minaj was accused of getting physical with former manager Brandon Garrett in a recent civil lawsuit ... but it looks like prosecutors didn't think there was enough evidence of a crime to move forward with an arrest warrant ... at least not absent further investigation.

TMZ broke the story ... Garrett claims the rapper got aggressive with him while on tour in Detroit back in April 2024 ... alleging NM flew into a rage over a situation regarding her personal prescriptions.

BG says the rap star threatened his life, hit him in the face, and slapped him on the wrist ... which is why he's suing her for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, Minaj's lawyer has since slammed the lawsuit as "completely false and frivolous."

We've reached out to Minaj's rep and the Detroit PD for further comment ... so far, no word back.

