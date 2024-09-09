Nicki Minaj Rips Jay-Z for Favoring Kendrick Lamar Over Lil Wayne, Drake

Nicki Minaj has joined the 20 v 1 against Jay-Z after he awarded the New Orleans-hosted Super Bowl LIX halftime honors to Kendrick Lamar instead of Lil Wayne ... and Queen Barb is spewing all sorts of ether in his direction!!!

According to Nicki's POV, Jay-Z sold out for the NFL when Colin Kaepernick kneeled on the field to protest police brutality ... actions of a house n-word with the "er," and despite his riches and success, is still a "hateful and ugly" person.

Several hip hop pundits -- Master P, DJ Akademiks and just today, Boosie Badazz -- have come to Wayne's defense, accusing Jay of reviving a vendetta against Drake in the twilight of his beef with Kendrick.

Nicki has been an unflinching soldier since Wayne's Young Money jump, but she also has her own bone to pick with Jay, stemming from her beef with Roc Nation artist Megan Thee Stallion -- a feud of "women business" that is still very much alive!!!

She also invoked 50 Cent's claims that Eminem had to intervene on the LVI halftime stage after Jay was playing hardball and called for New Orleans residents to do the right thing like a Spike Lee joint.

