Kendrick Lamar Headlining Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show In New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the NFL and hip hop superstar announced Sunday morning ... one of the highest profile gigs in the world!

The pick makes a ton of sense. Kendrick, a 17x Grammy winner, had arguably the song of the summer in "Not Like Us," and with Drake, was part of the biggest rap beef in at least a decade.

"What’s the deal everybody, my name is Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59," K. Dot said in the announcement video, as he stood on a football field, in front of a giant American flag, and fired balls from a Jugs machine.

"Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round 2s. Let's get it!"

Speaking of Drizzy, the "round 2" reference in the halftime announcement is likely a shot at the rapper ... who has been teasing a second go-around with Lamar.

As for the timing of the halftime show headliner, the NFL wasted no time this year. The league typically waits until a few games into the season, but this time around, spilled the beans on Sunday before week 1 kickoff.

The NFL is no stranger to locking down top talent for the SB halftime show. Last year Usher had the honor of performing, while Rihanna held down SB 57. 56 was Dre, Eminem, Snoop, Mary J., and 50 Cent ... and it was epic.

The show has featured legends like Prince and Michael Jackson.

Performers often bring out guests ... and Kendrick has worked with everyone from Em to Travis Scott ... so expect some friends.