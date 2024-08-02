Big Sean Says Kendrick Lamar Apologized Over Leaked 'Element Verse', Beef Cleared Up

Play video content CThaGod YouTube

Big Sean is clearing up the speculation he and Kendrick Lamar have beef once and for all ... there's been mixed signals for years, but at the end of the day, it's all love.

In a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Sean ran through the backstory of his checkered past with Kendrick -- which hit a snag shortly after their mutual friend Nipsey Hussle died when a leaked version of Kendrick's "Element" track hit the internet.

Fried him lol pic.twitter.com/WoU3TT1CQa — 𝘋 𝘌 𝘕 𝘕 𝘐 𝘚 🇰🇪 (@dennis_k_g) August 2, 2024 @dennis_k_g

Kendrick flamed Sean for being a smaller artist than his girlfriend Jhené Aiko ... "You 'Finally Famous' for who you date, not how you rhyme, boy" but that version was ultimately nixed when Kendrick's "DAMN." album exploded on the scene.

Sean says he pressed Top Dawg Entertainment bosses Top Dawg and Terrence 'Punch' Henderson for an explanation before ultimately reaching Kendrick himself.

Midway through the convo, Sean showed Charlamagne the text message exchange between him and Kendrick and they concluded Kendrick apologized to Sean for going too far with the bars.

Fans speculated both Kendrick and Sean were subliminally shading each other for years -- and they both began to second guess the situation as time went on.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sean Don is in full album #6 mode with the upcoming "Better Me Than You" -- a title he recently explained to TMZ Hip Hop was dedicated to his son Noah and his future journey in becoming a man!!!