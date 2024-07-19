Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Big Sean Doesn't Think Kanye West Leaked His Unfinished Album

Big Sean Kanye Didn't Leak My Album ... Well, I Don't THINK He Did 🤔

he wouldn't do that

Big Sean just had a major setback for his major comeback ... hackers leaked the foundations for his new album ... and claimed they did it to avenge Kanye West!!!

Big Sean Denies Kendrick Diss

If you recall, Sean recently set the record straight against DJ Akademiks' allegations that he was dissing Kendrick Lamar  ... further clarified by DJ Hed that Sean's shots were actually reserved for Kanye!!!

Shortly after, a collection of tracks titled "Feelings & Random Thots" featuring artists such as Nas, Hit-Boy and The-Dream was planted on message boards ... along with the cryptic message that it was middle fingers to him and the entire team!!!

big sean kanye leak

Early this morning, Sean hopped on IG Live and admitted the leak crushed his soul a bit ... the songs were just templates and experiments and he felt a little exposed having that in the public's eye.

Sean wouldn't buy into the hype that Ye was responsible, however ... he sold MILLIONS of records underneath the Good Music umbrella -- their history is deep-rooted!!!

He also let loose the pre-order link of his real album "Better Me Than You" for August. Gotta strike while the iron's hot!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later