Big Sean Doesn't Think Kanye West Leaked His Unfinished Album

Well, I Don't THINK He Did 🤔

Big Sean just had a major setback for his major comeback ... hackers leaked the foundations for his new album ... and claimed they did it to avenge Kanye West!!!

If you recall, Sean recently set the record straight against DJ Akademiks' allegations that he was dissing Kendrick Lamar ... further clarified by DJ Hed that Sean's shots were actually reserved for Kanye!!!

I talked to Sean. The bar was



“I got better things to do then find someone to beef with”



And it was not for Dot.

Bar was directed at a different Gemini — DJHed (@DJHed) July 17, 2024 @DJHed

Shortly after, a collection of tracks titled "Feelings & Random Thots" featuring artists such as Nas, Hit-Boy and The-Dream was planted on message boards ... along with the cryptic message that it was middle fingers to him and the entire team!!!

Early this morning, Sean hopped on IG Live and admitted the leak crushed his soul a bit ... the songs were just templates and experiments and he felt a little exposed having that in the public's eye.

Sean wouldn't buy into the hype that Ye was responsible, however ... he sold MILLIONS of records underneath the Good Music umbrella -- their history is deep-rooted!!!

BETTER ME THAN YOU 🌍

Album August 9th

Pre save + Vinyl now https://t.co/A6iVPHNgQq pic.twitter.com/248pcRfIYo — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 18, 2024 @BigSean