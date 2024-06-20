Big Sean Electric Toothbrush Boasts Backed by Cosmetic Dentist

Big Sean's leaving a bad taste in some of his fans' mouths for favoring electric toothbrushes -- going so far as to say he doesn't trust folks using regular ones ... but he might have a point.

Yes, it does sound a bit elitist, but cosmetic dentist Dr. Trevor Thomas tells TMZ Hip Hop ... the "IDFWU" rapper was actually spitting game.

Dr. Thomas says his stats tell him electric toothbrushes are 30% more effective against germs and plaque -- and a lil bit of flossing can go a long way!!!

He even recommends some of the fancier products on the shelves ... health is wealth and it can begin and end in your mouth. Dr. Thomas says heart disease and even erectile dysfunction can start with oral disease!!!

Sean Don has his own dentist but Dr. Thomas has famously repaired the Migos, Chief Keef, Chrisean and Michael Blackson, in addition to tackling completely destroyed mugs.