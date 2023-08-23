Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Seek Protection From Creepy Fan

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are seeking court-ordered protection from a creepy fan they say keeps showing up to their concerts, events and home.

Jhene beelined it to court Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees, who she claims recently snuck onto her Pacific Palisades property.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jhene says despite being a total stranger, the guy appears determined to make contact with her ... and now she says she fears for her life.

Jhene claims the guy's been going to her shows and events, and things reached a head earlier this month when he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the residential security in her neighborhood.

The singer claims the guy breached their gated community's security post and got inside the home she shares with Big Sean, their son and her daughter.