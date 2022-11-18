Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy Noah Hasani

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are now the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.

Jhené introduced the new bundle, who the couple has named Noah Hasani, on Instagram, saying, "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani."

The "Twenty88" couple had a gender reveal during a joint performance in Los Angeles on October 13 ... marking six wonderful years together.

Last time we spoke to Sean Don ... he was pondering potential baby names.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story of the pregnancy after the pair was spotted on an outing in Beverly Hills on July 2 -- Jhené was glowing and looking visibly pregnant.