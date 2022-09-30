Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Number 10 with Brittany Bell

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #10!!! It's 'Another Blessing'

9/30/2022 12:19 PM PT
Nick Cannon has a couple early birthday gifts this year cause he just welcomed his 10th baby ... just 2 weeks after his 9th child was born.

The extremely proud dad shared the news Friday about his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon. on IG. He wrote, "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

nick cannon brittany bell
Rise is Nick's 3rd child with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

He went on to thank Brittany for what he calls 48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger, saying ... "Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

Of course, the new bundle of joy comes just weeks after Nick's daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole was born.

As we've reported, Abby De La Rosa, is also due next month with their third child together.

FYI Nick's birthday is also next month, so it looks like he's gonna be doing ALOT of celebrating this season.

Congrats. Once again!!

