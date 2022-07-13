Nick Cannon Says He'd Get Back with Mariah Carey

Play video content The Hot Tee Podcast

No matter how many kids he helps create, Nick Cannon is making it clear ... Mariah Carey is his one and true love.

Nick was a guest on "The Hot Tee Talk Show" where he dove headfirst into the topic "Spin The Block" ... which asks about rekindling romance with exes. Without hesitation, Nick admitted if things "could be like they were" -- when he and Mariah were a fun-toting family -- he'd be all in for it.

He also laughed at the notion he still had a hall pass!!!

Mariah's currently dating her ex-backup dancer Bryan Tanaka -- but Nick and Mariah still co-parent their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe ... so it was a valid question.

Nick's kinda busy himself on the daddy daycare front. He's currently on record as the father of 8 kids and number 9 is reportedly on the way.