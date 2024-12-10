Jay-Z Accuser Doesn't Rule Out Criminal Complaint After Mogul's Fiery Challenge

Jay-Z's rape accuser might take the music mogul's advice and file a criminal complaint against him after slapping him with a civil suit alleging sexual assault, according to her attorney Tony Buzbee.

In a statement emailed to TMZ, Buzbee said he's not ruling out filing rape charges against Jay with New York authorities, saying ... "What happens next is up to my client. It’s her case and what she decides to do you will find out in due course."

Per New York state law, there is no statute of limitations for alleged victims to file a first-degree felony rape complaint.

As we reported Monday ... Buzbee filed a civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, claiming the rapper drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl along with Diddy at a party following the MTV Music Awards in 2000.

Jay replied by saying the rape allegation is "so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"

In his response to TMZ, Buzbee took a shot at Jay, telling us, "I typically don’t take advice from an alleged perp whose defense consists entirely of silly personal attacks."

So, right now, it's anyone's guess where this issue over the criminal complaint is headed. But, one thing's for sure -- Buzbee is not shy about bringing legal action against anyone, no matter who they are.

What's more, Buzbee and his client, identified as a "Jane Doe," originally filed the suit only against Diddy in October ... accusing the Bad Boy Records founder and an anonymous celebrity of sexually assaulting her -- while an unnamed female looked on.

Jane Doe then amended the suit and identified Jay as the anonymous celebrity, refiling the legal document Sunday.

As you know, Jay furiously denied all accusations in his fiery statement posted to Instagram.