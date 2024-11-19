Diddy Sued For Two More Alleged Sexual Assaults

Diddy is being sued for two more alleged sexual assaults ... one involving a woman, and the other involving a man ... and they both claim they were drugged ... but Diddy's denying it all.

Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney representing more than 120 alleged Diddy victims, just filed another pair of lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder.

In the first suit, obtained by TMZ, a woman from Maryland claims she was 18 years old in 2001 when Diddy sexually assaulted her outside a Halloween party in New York City.

The woman, who is suing Diddy as a Jane Doe, claims one of Diddy's security guards escorted her to a black SUV limousine where Diddy was waiting with 6 members of his security team.

She claims someone handed her a drink, which made her feel dizzy after consumption, and says Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on each of the men in the limo and ultimately himself.

During the alleged assault, the woman claims Diddy called her derogatory names and sprayed champagne on her ... only letting her leave after she gave everyone oral.

In the second suit, obtained by TMZ, a man from Florida claims one of Diddy's associates invited him to an after-party at a residence in Miami, where he says other notable public figures were having a good time.

The man, who is suing Diddy as John Doe, claims Diddy or one of his associates drugged him with a laced beverage ... making him fall in and out of consciousness.

He says he woke up to a sharp pain in his rectum and anus and noticed his clothes were missing, turning around to see why his anus hurt and seeing a fully erect Diddy trying to insert his penis inside the man's anus.

The guy claims Diddy talked dirty to him while wearing a disturbing smile, but he says the drugs made it impossible to fight back or resist Diddy's assault.

He says he woke up naked in the same room the next day, was given his clothes and was escorted out of the home to be dropped off at the nightclub where the night began.

The accusers are going after Diddy for damages.