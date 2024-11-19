TikToker Approached by Private Investigators About Diddy Case Speaks Out

Play video content TMZ.com

A TikToker who alleges private investigators showed up at his house to dig for dirt on celebs tied to Diddy's legal drama is speaking to TMZ about the interaction he caught on camera ... making it clear the whole thing has him pretty shaken.

TikToker Samson Crouppen (@samsoncrouppen1) told "TMZ Live" Tuesday he's nervous even talking to us, especially after name-dropping some big celebs in his Diddy videos -- adding he never meant to get tangled up in the disgraced mogul’s mess like this.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

You gotta watch the full video -- Samson breaks down how he found the 2 guys lurking outside his backyard in L.A., and how freaked out he was when they started interrogating him. And, if that wasn’t bad enough, he said his wife’s pissed at him over the whole thing too!

He also clapped back at the haters claiming his video was staged. Samson says he’s known for his comedy, so his followers would know right away if his reaction wasn't real.

We also grilled Samson about how much he was offered by these purported P.I.s, and gave him the chance to 'fess up if his video was just a prank. We reminded him it’s a crime to file a false police report -- check out the video to see how he responded.

Another influencer, Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) says she was also approached by the same private investigators as Samson, with the same overture, after posting a number of Diddy stories.

As we reported earlier ... we can't confirm if the 2 men are actually P.I.s -- and even if they are, it's unclear who sent them.