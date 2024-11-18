Diddy Prosecutors Say No Trial Strategy Documents Seized in Raid

Diddy was trying to influence witnesses and the prospective jury of his peers while behind bars, so say prosecutors who filed legal docs in an attempt to justify raiding his jail cell.

As we reported, the feds raided Diddy's cell late last month and, according to Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, seized attorney-client privileged material from his cell and gave it to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office begs to differ, and in new docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy used unauthorized methods of communication to get third parties via 3-way calling on monitored phone lines, use of other inmates' phone access codes, and use of a third party text messaging providers. In short, prosecutors say Diddy was trying to rig his trial.

According to the new docs, Diddy had files on his bunk -- a manila folder marked "legal," a notebook, an address book, and personal effects.

Prosecutors dispute Agnifilo's version, saying they did not seize the legal folder. They felt it from the outside to determine if there was contraband, and feeling none they set it aside, did not open it or photograph it.

As for the notebook and address book, the prison official took photos of the items and left them on Diddy's bunk. No physical materials were seized, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Prosecutors say they turned the photos over to a "filter team" to determine if there was anything privileged that should remain private. The filter team redacted anything that appeared to be privileged and then turned the redacted photos over to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney says the photographs include "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters."

Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney says the raid was pre-planned well in advance of Diddy's arrest and not designed to target Diddy or any other specific inmate. They say it was to ensure safety and security of staff and inmates.

Agnifilo is convinced the feds are now in possession of documents revealing trial strategy. Prosecutors clearly disagree with that accusation.