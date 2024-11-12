Diddy Party Guest Speaks About Minors Present at 'Freak Off'

Play video content TMZ Studios

A woman who says she was at what she believes was a Diddy "Freak Off" says there were minors present ... minors surrounded by adults.

Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer-songwriter, says she was invited to Diddy's party by a Saudi Prince who flew her from L.A. to Miami. She spoke with TMZ as part of our new documentary, "TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs."

Tanea describes in vivid detail how she observed clusters of people having sex ... many of whom seemed high on drugs or alcohol. Mind you, she says this was at 7 AM ... Tanea says the party had been going all night.

The most alarming part of her story ... she saw "little people" dressed up like Harajuku Barbies. When pressed, she made it clear these were minors who were being obscured by a wall of adults. She did not see what the adults and minors were doing, but she was clearly alarmed.