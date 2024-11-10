Diddy's Baby Mother Dana Tran, Son Christian Support Twins at Football Game

Diddy's family is remaining committed to one another while the music superproducer is locked up ... with his baby mother Dana Tran, his daughter Love and his son Christian showing support to Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila.

Tran brought two-year-old Love to the game Friday night ... with the baby girl outfitted in a blue varsity jacket bearing her name and her birth year -- '22. Love's already camera-ready, pointing at the photogs at the game.

Dana's got her own varsity jacket -- a forest green one -- on ... and, she flashed a smile too-- keeping her spirits up while the father of her daughter deals with his legal troubles.

Christian "King" Combs pulled up to the game too ... showing love for his younger sisters who are both on the high school cheerleading team.

He's wearing a pristine white puffer jacket and matching sweats ... chopping it up with some pals outside the game.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Jessie was all business ... cheering on her team as they rolled over another high school 38-14 in the first round of the playoffs.

Play video content

Obviously, we've told you all about how close this family has been amid the turmoil of their dad's incarceration. Remember, they posted a message in support of the mogul last month and sang "Happy Birthday" to him via Instagram last week.

As you know ... Diddy's still locked up in MDC Brooklyn -- a notorious prison in New York City -- though his lawyers recently filed another motion to get him out on bail.