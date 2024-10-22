Diddy's 'Devastated' Kids Issue Joint Statement in Support of Dad

Diddy's kids are speaking out in the wake of their father's incarceration and growing legal controversy ... posting their support of the music mogul in a joint statement.

In a message shared to Instagram, Diddy's children -- D'Lila, Jessie, Justin, Christian, Chance, and Quincy -- reflected on the last month's events ... and how it "has devastated our family."

The rapper's children wrote ... "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family."

Signing off their note, the Combs children declare their love for Diddy ... adding they all miss him.

Diddy's 2-year-old daughter, Love, was not mentioned in the post ... though, the little one was notably included in the family photo shared to social media.

We're told the children voluntarily made the decision to issue the statement.

Play video content TMZ.com

The statement comes a day after Diddy was hit with an additional 7 lawsuits ... 2 of which allege the Bad Boy Records founder drugged and assaulted accusers as minors.

There have been over 2 dozen suits filed against the star ... with more expected to come, as attorney Tony Buzbee says he's representing 120 people with allegations against Diddy.

The rapper is currently in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY ... where he awaits the start of his May 2025 trial. Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has denied all the allegations made against him ... with his lawyer Marc Agnifilo previously saying his client is an "innocent man with nothing to hide."