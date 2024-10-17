Feds Oppose Diddy Bond Appeal, Remind Court He Offered Bribe Over Cassie Beating

Feds Ask Court to Keep Him Locked Up

The feds are adamant Diddy will menace or threaten witnesses or alleged victims if the judge lets him out on bail, because they say that's exactly what he did in the immediate aftermath of Cassie's beating.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is responding to Diddy's latest effort to get released on bail ... filing new docs to remind the judge what the defendant has allegedly done in the past to obstruct justice.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

In the docs, they focus on the infamous Cassie beating video from March 2016 at L.A.'s InterContinental Hotel, where they say, Diddy was hosting a Freak Off.

Although, there's still no mention of Cassie by name, federal prosecutors describe everything we've seen in the video -- Diddy punching the victim, throwing her to the ground, kicking her and attempting to "drag her back to the hotel room."

What prosecutors really want the judge to focus on, though, is what happened when hotel security approached Diddy after seeing the beating on surveillance cameras.

According to the docs, the Bad Boy Records founder attempted to bribe the hotel security officer with "a stack of cash in exchange for his silence."

Although, the security officer turned down the money, the feds say Diddy directed his staff to obtain the video, and "within days" it "disappeared" from the hotel's computer servers.

As a result, the feds are formally asking the appeals court judges to affirm the lower court's decision to deny Diddy bond, and hold him in custody pending trial.

As we reported, Diddy and his new team of lawyers filed an appeal of the bond hearing decision. Remember, the judge has already denied him twice.