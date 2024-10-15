Diddy Asks Feds to Reveal Alleged Victims' Names, Necessary for His Defense

Diddy says federal prosecutors are making it impossible for him to mount a defense, because they refuse to give up the names of his accusers in the criminal case.

Diddy's legal team filed new docs Tuesday asking a federal judge to direct the U.S. Attorney's Office to identify the anonymous alleged victims referred to in the indictment ... so, he can specifically address the allegation he "abused, threatened and coerced" women, and others, to satisfy his sexual desires.

In the docs, Diddy says once the names are revealed, he believes there will be "voluminous evidence" the interactions with the alleged victims were consensual. He wants the feds to be more specific about who exactly is claiming non-consensual acts.

As we've reported, the 14-page indictment only mentions "Victim 1" ... who, based on the allegations, seems to be Cassie -- and Diddy's attorneys have referred to "Victim 1" as his ex-girlfriend.

Diddy's new request to the judge is not about revealing her name ... it's any other accusers the feds are relying on to build the case against him.

The Bad Boy Records founder says prosecutors have already refused to hand over the names "at this stage."

