Diddy's Legal Team Fires Back at Tony Buzbee Lawsuits, Denies Sex Assault Claims

Diddy's legal team is pushing back on the Texas attorney who hit Diddy with a slew of lawsuits Monday ... slamming Tony Buzbee as a lawyer craving attention.

The Bad Boy Records founder's attorneys tell TMZ ... "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today's barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity" ... a reference to Buzbee, who says he's representing 120 alleged Diddy victims.

Diddy's legal team adds ... "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- adult or minor, man or woman."

As we reported ... Buzbee filed six lawsuits against Diddy earlier Monday, with each one accusing him of sexual assault.

Four of the accusers were men, including one who claims he was just 16 years old when Diddy fondled his genitals at a White Party in the Hamptons.

Buzbee is likely to file more lawsuits in the coming days and weeks ... and he's hinted at suing other celebrities too, though that's yet to happen.