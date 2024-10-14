Diddy Photos Removed From Mel's Drive-In Hollywood

Diddy is losing another honor ... his photographs have been removed from a famous diner in Hollywood that proudly displays shots of celebrities eating at the restaurant.

The Bad Boy Records founder had 2 photos at Mel's Drive-In Hollywood ... up until recently ... and now he's been completely scrubbed from the joint.

A manager at Mel's tells TMZ ... a photo of Diddy displayed in a booth was removed today ... and a couple weeks ago a different photo of his was removed from the front of the restaurant.

Diddy's in jail as he awaits trial on some serious federal charges ... and he's being slapped with a slew of lawsuits accusing him of various sexual assaults.

As a result, Diddy's no longer among the celebrities with photos at Mel's, where the manager tells TMZ ... "We see everything going on in the news with Diddy and it's not okay."

Diddy's photo showed him next to a jukebox at Mel's, with a bottle of water in hand ... the photo was snapped in May 2008, when Diddy went to Mel's after getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.