Travis Barker and Son Slammed for Diddy Sex Jokes at 21st Birthday Party

Travis Barker and his son Landon are catching some flak online over a recent party ... with commenters blasting the pair over some Diddy jokes made during Landon's 21st birthday party.

Here's the deal ... Landon, his family -- including stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian -- and his friends celebrated his 21st at Nobu Malibu Wednesday, and eyebrow-raising clips from the celebration have surfaced.

In one, servers carry out bottles of baby oil with flashing lights inside ... a clear reference to the federal government's claim more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found in raids of Diddy's homes earlier this year.

Later on, the DJ at the bash can clearly be heard saying, "We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight." Alleged group-sex "Freak-Offs" are at the center of the feds' ongoing case against the music producer.

As you can imagine, people are taking the Barker father-son duo to task online ... saying these wisecracks weren't very wise at all -- slamming the two for the bad taste jokes. It's unclear if Travis had any involvement in the questionable humor.

BTW ... like we mentioned, Kourtney attended the birthday bash -- and, her family was tight with Diddy for years. There are pictures of her mom, Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hanging out with the mogul over the course of about two decades.

So, pretty strange Landon would crack jokes about a sensitive topic when he's got a blended family with former close ties to the star.

As you know ... Diddy was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He's still locked up at MDC Brooklyn after his requests for bail were shot down by two different judges. At his most recent hearing Thursday, Diddy's new legal dream team asked a judge to expedite the process of feds handing over evidence in the case.

