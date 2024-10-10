Diddy In Court, Feds Say Another Indictment With More Charges May Be Coming

update

12:06 PM PT -- Prosecutors and the defense agreed not to speak to the media going forward. The judge did not impose a gag order.

11:43 AM PT -- Things are getting testy in the courtroom ... with Diddy's legal team asking for a gag order and accusing the feds of leaking grand jury information to the press.

The Assistant United States Attorney denied talking to the press and then accused Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, of baselessly accusing the government of engaging in a racist prosecution.

Prosecutors quoted Agnifilo as saying the government's case against Diddy is a "takedown of a successful Black man," which is what he told us in our new TMZ Studios documentary -- "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment."

The judge then said he didn't have Diddy's bail appeal in front of him, and said Diddy will remain behind bars.

Diddy's back in court and prosecutors are saying he may be facing more criminal charges in the near future ... mentioning the possibility of a superseding indictment.

The judge told Diddy's lawyers the trial could begin in May, and that's when federal prosecutors revealed their investigation is ongoing and it may result in additional charges against Diddy.

The feds are backing up what we first reported ... that Diddy's grand jury is still looking into the allegations against him -- hearing from at least one more sex worker about their alleged relationship with the mogul -- and it's possible it could lead to new charges.

The rap producer and his dream legal team arrived in New York City's Southern District Court Thursday after filing a motion to expedite the feds handing over their evidence in the case.

Diddy's team -- now consisting of 2 more attorneys, Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro -- recently filed another motion as well ... asking for bail for the third time since his arrest in the middle of September at a fancy NYC hotel.

Our sources say Tony is known as one of the finest trial lawyers in the country while Alexandra is one of the best appellate lawyers practicing today.

As you know ... Diddy's currently locked up in MDC Brooklyn -- a notoriously bad prison in NYC -- where he's awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping.

In his appeal for bail, Diddy's lawyers have argued he's not a flight risk despite the federal government's case against him. Two different judges have already denied his bail.

The feds say they collected terabytes of e-data during their searches of Diddy's homes in Miami, Los Angeles and New York over the last several months ... and, they're still sifting through it all.

In a motion filed Wednesday night, Diddy's lawyers accuse the feds of orchestrating the leak of the infamous video of Diddy beating Cassie to CNN.

Diddy's also dealing with a ton of civil issues as well ... with lawyer Tony Buzbee recently saying more celebs will be sued alongside Diddy -- and, Buzbee's representing many people who have leveled allegations against the star. He's denied all these allegations.

The Diddy grand jury is still meeting ... hearing testimony from people and still mulling over potential charges.