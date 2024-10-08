Diddy Accuser's Ex Claims She Offered $3 Million 'Bribe' to Back Her Story

Diddy's latest accuser -- who's suing him for allegedly raping her and recording it -- tried to get her now-ex-boyfriend to corroborate her claim by paying him 7-figures, according to the ex ... TMZ has learned.

Thalia Graves is suing Diddy and his head of security, Joseph Sherman, for allegedly raping her back in 2001 -- and in the suit, she says she was dating one of Diddy's employees who was shown a video of the alleged incident.

However, TMZ has seen a November 2023 text exchange between Thalia and the man who was her BF, and in it, she reveals she's planning to sue Diddy "because he's the one that has the money."

It also appears she offers to give the boyfriend $3 million if he agrees to back her version of the alleged events. After asking him to attest he's seen the alleged video of the incident, the actual text reads ... "What do you n$3 mil?"

We've actually spoken to Thalia's ex, who confirmed the validity of the text messages ... and told us he interpreted it as an attempted bribe.

After receiving the text, he says he blocked Thalia's phone number, and also blocked her on social media.

What's more ... we're told Diddy's lawyers also have a copy of the same texts we've reviewed between Thalia and her then-boyfriend.

Thalia's attorney, Gloria Allred, tells TMZ ... "It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward. The complaint speaks for itself. Our client is looking forward to her day in court."

You'll recall ... Allred and Graves held a news conference after filing the lawsuit, which was incredibly emotional. Thalia sobbed as she talked about the physical and mental trauma caused by the alleged rape.