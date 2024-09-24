Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming He Raped Her, Recorded Sexual Abuse

Diddy and a friend viciously raped a woman at the Bad Boy Records studio in New York City, and recorded the sexual abuse on video ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

A woman named Thalia Graves is suing Diddy, claiming she's had suicidal thoughts since Diddy and his head of security Joseph Sherman violently raped her back in 2001 ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In her suit, Graves claims she was 25 years old and dating one of Diddy's employees when he lured her into a meeting with him and Sherman alone, where she says they sequestered her and gave her a drink "likely laced with a drug that eventually caused her briefly to lose consciousness."

Graves claims she woke up to find herself bound and restrained ... with Diddy and Sherman proceeding to brutally sexually abuse and violate her ... mercilessly raping her anally and vaginally.

Diddy's newest accuser claims she's thought about killing herself and got extensive psychological treatment as a result of the alleged rape ... and she says she never reported the incident out of fear that Diddy and Sherman would use their power to ruin her life, just as she claims they threatened to do if she ever spoke out.

Graves says she continues to suffer severe depression, anxiety and panic attacks as a result of the rape and still lives in fear of Diddy and Sherman ... and she says her wounds were opened in November 2023 when she learned for the first time Diddy and Sherman had video recorded her "horrific rape."

Play video content TMZ.com

The woman claims Diddy and Sherman showed the video to multiple men in an effort to publicly degrade her and humiliate her and her boyfriend ... and she says the very thought of the video being out there caused her to again consider ending her life.

Graves is going after Diddy, Sherman and Bad Boy for damages ... and she's being repped by Gloria Allred, who is holding a press conference with Graves later today.