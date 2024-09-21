Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Diddy Advises Conan O'Brien How to Keep Women At Parties in Resurfaced Clip

Diddy Gives Conan O'Brien Party Advice ... Lock Up Beautiful Women!

092124 didd conan main alt getty nbc
Getty/NBC Composite

An old clip of Diddy advising Conan O'Brien on how to how to lock women up at parties has reemerged — and, as you might imagine, the video isn't aging well.

092124_diddy-kal
"A LITTLE KINKY"
NBC

Diddy sat down with the host of "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" back in 2022 ... and the two talked all about the music mogul's killer soirees.

Conan was first to bring up the topic — joking that he personally throws on Paul Anka's music at his parties and breaks out the "Cheez Whiz," but no one comes by.

092024_diddy_arrest_kal 9/16/24
DIDDY DETAINED
TMZ.com

Speaking with confidence, Diddy told Conan he was doing it all wrong ... and then provided a list of party essentials.

Diddy kicked things off by noting the importance of corralling "beautiful women" and "beautiful men for the ladies."

Diddy Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Diddy Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Diddy also said you need alcoholic beverages and water because a lot of women drink H2O at parties, and they'll leave if you don't have it.

Then came the stunner. Diddy said in order to keep women at his gatherings you have to put locks on the doors. Conan quickly responded, "Okay, this is starting to sound dangerous now."

Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering, Kidnapping Charges -- Read The Documents
Launch Gallery
Read The Documents Launch Gallery

With excitement, Diddy replied, "It's a little kinky." After that, Diddy discussed keeping his get-togethers heated and working up a sweat.

Check out the clip ... it's worth the watch given Diddy's current situation in which he's been federally charged with sex trafficking and other serious crimes related to his notorious "Freak Off" bashes.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

As you know, Diddy is now sitting in a jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn trying to make bail --- but, so far, the judges have turned their thumbs down.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later