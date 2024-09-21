Diddy Advises Conan O'Brien How to Keep Women At Parties in Resurfaced Clip

An old clip of Diddy advising Conan O'Brien on how to how to lock women up at parties has reemerged — and, as you might imagine, the video isn't aging well.

Diddy sat down with the host of "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" back in 2022 ... and the two talked all about the music mogul's killer soirees.

Conan was first to bring up the topic — joking that he personally throws on Paul Anka's music at his parties and breaks out the "Cheez Whiz," but no one comes by.

Speaking with confidence, Diddy told Conan he was doing it all wrong ... and then provided a list of party essentials.

Diddy kicked things off by noting the importance of corralling "beautiful women" and "beautiful men for the ladies."

Diddy also said you need alcoholic beverages and water because a lot of women drink H2O at parties, and they'll leave if you don't have it.

Then came the stunner. Diddy said in order to keep women at his gatherings you have to put locks on the doors. Conan quickly responded, "Okay, this is starting to sound dangerous now."

With excitement, Diddy replied, "It's a little kinky." After that, Diddy discussed keeping his get-togethers heated and working up a sweat.

Check out the clip ... it's worth the watch given Diddy's current situation in which he's been federally charged with sex trafficking and other serious crimes related to his notorious "Freak Off" bashes.

