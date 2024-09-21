Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ryan Garcia Says Diddy Scandal Is 'Very Serious Matter' Despite Haney Jokes

Ryan Garcia Diddy Scandal Is A 'Serious Matter' ... Despite Haney Jokes

stay away from freak offs !!!

Ryan Garcia's been trollin' Devin Haney heavy for his alleged link to Diddy ... but the boxing star tells TMZ Sports at the end of the day, it's no laughing matter.

Garcia -- who is currently suspended from boxing -- spoke with us in Los Angeles just a few days after Diddy was arrested in New York on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The allegations center around alleged "Freak Off" parties ... and with photos showing Haney with Diddy in the past, Garcia has trolled Devin on social media.

But, Ryan, after cracking a few more jokes, told us it's actually not funny ... and he hopes the alleged victims get justice.

"We're laughing but it's a very serious matter," Garcia said in a serious tone.

"I just hope all the victims, you know, they get their due diligence because that's sad if crazy s**t happened."

The 26-year-old welterweight fighter also said he'd like a rematch with Haney one day ... but, first things first, Ry says he's boxing in December.

"If Haney wants a real match, tell him hit me up. I'll give him another whoopin'."

