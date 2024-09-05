Ryan Garcia's Ex Agrees To Dissolve Restraining Order, Boxer To Pay Over $23K A Month

Ryan Garcia and his ex have resolved their issues ... reaching an agreement this week that'll cost the star boxer tens of thousands each month -- but will at least dissolve the restraining order he recently had levied against him.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the 26-year-old pugilist and his estranged wife, Andrea Celina Velarde, formally struck the deal and got the judge to sign off on it Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

As part of the arrangement, Garcia agreed to fork over $23,663 a month to Andrea ... in addition to paying up to $20,000 monthly for one of her credit card bills. He also said he'd pay for all of the expenses involved with her 2024 Range Rover -- and all of the health, vision and dental insurance for her and their two children.

For her part, the docs show Andrea agreed to pull the domestic violence restraining order case she had been pursuing against Garcia ... after she alleged he had become menacing, threatening and erratic in July.

The temporary restraining order, meanwhile, that had been in place against Garcia since late July will also be dismissed per the agreement.

In the pact, the two sides also figured out a plan for parenting their two children -- with both agreeing to have joint physical custody ... while Andrea gets primary custody.

We actually spoke to Garcia out in L.A. just hours after he and Andrea signed off on the paperwork ... and he told us he was pleased with the outcome.