Ryan Garcia's Ex Gets Restraining Order Over Alleged Threats, Says She Likely Rescind

Ryan Garcia's ex was granted a restraining order in L.A. after accusing the star boxer of threatening her family ... though the former couple tells TMZ Sports they've talked and are committed to peacefully fixing their issues.

Ryan's estranged wife, Andrea Celina Velarde, beelined it to court last week, requesting a TRO ... accusing her superstar ex of being increasingly out of control and erratic.

In the docs, Andrea claims Ryan showed up to a restaurant where she was dining with her sibling on July 19 and caused a scene, threatening her brother and causing them to leave. She says he followed her home and sat outside in his car for 10 minutes.

She also claims Ryan sent her harassing texts two days later ... allegedly telling her he would put a "hit" out on her brother if she didn't call him.

Andrea says in the docs that Ryan allegedly texted her ... "It's f****** WAR ... I want to murder your ... Brother. I can't wait. We are going to kill him." She also claims he texted her ... "I'll kill your dad and your brother at the same time."

She claims she told Ryan she was going to get a restraining order, but he said she wouldn't receive it 'cause he was going to pay off the judge.

What's more, Andrea claims Ryan's been harassing her on social media ... humiliating her in front of his many followers. She even alleges he's threatened to share their private sex tapes.

With the order, Ryan is barred from getting within 100 yards of Andrea, their 2 kids, her brother, or her parents. He’s also been ordered to move out of their home and must delete or destroy any explicit photos or videos he may have of Andrea.

But, it sounds like the order may be very short-lived ... 'cause Andrea says she has already reached out to her attorney to inquire about rescinding the TRO.

As for 25-year-old Garcia, he admits he's been dealing with issues, and has made mistakes ... but was adamant he's never gotten physical with his ex, and loves his family.