Ryan Garcia Charged With Vandalism Over Alleged Hotel Meltdown

Ryan Garcia was just hit with a misdemeanor vandalism charge stemming from his alleged meltdown at a swanky hotel in Los Angeles ... and now, prosecutors say he could be facing up to one year behind bars over it all.

The star boxer was first accused of the crime back on June 8 ... after authorities claimed he snapped and wrecked a room and a hallway at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

In video we obtained from the scene, you can see multiple officers led the 25-year-old pugilist away from the hotel's premises in handcuffs.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday Garcia was formally hit with one count of vandalism $400 or more in damage or destruction of property, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 months behind bars if convicted.

He is now expected to appear before a judge on Aug. 7.

"While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community," Gascón said. "Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable."