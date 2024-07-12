Ryan Garcia Says He's Going to Rehab In 2-Minute Apology Video to Ex-Wife

Play video content

Ryan Garcia shared a 2-minute apology video largely aimed at his ex-wife Andrea Celina ... just days after a clip of him allegedly trashing her home went viral, saying he's finally getting help.

"I came on here just to say I'm sorry. Andrea, you're the mother of my children and somebody I'll always have love and respect for," KingRy said.

"I retract all my statements about her. She never stole money from me. She never did wrong by me. She never cheated on me."

Garcia added, "We weren't together, so right there, she's not a cheater. She's a great woman."

Ryan Garcia apparently broke inside the house he lived in with his ex is to see his kids and went on to destroy the place



“Ima f*ck you up”

“Ima find you”



wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/DSLug8aM8I — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 10, 2024 @oocmma

The apology comes after the 24-1 boxer seemingly berated the mother of his two kids for allegedly cheating on him. Ryan was also accused of destroying their house.

Of course, Garcia is currently serving a boxing suspension for testing positive for a banned substance around his Devin Haney fight, which despite Ryan's great performance, was changed to a "no contest."

The 25-year-old California native said he's gone on to "lose everything" ... and that's why he needs to get help.

"In the next couple of months, you're gonna see a change," Garcia said.

It's been a wild past few months for Garcia ... drama with his ex and Haney aside, Ryan was arrested for allegedly destroying a Waldorf Astoria hotel room in Beverly Hills. He was also recently expelled by the WBC for using a racial slur on social media.

Garcia later apologized.

Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia's promoter, condemned Ryan's words and said he hopes he uses this time away from boxing to get help.