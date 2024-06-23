Ryan Garcia Opens Up On Boxing Suspension, Retirement, Fighting In UFC

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia isn't retiring ... the boxing superstar tells TMZ Sports he won't give his detractors the satisfaction. So, when his one-year suspension run ends, King Ry will be back in the squared circle!

But, until then ... he's ready to fight somewhere else besides the ring.

We ran into 25-year-old Garcia, who was out in Los Angeles Friday afternoon, where we asked Ryan about the punishment levied by the New York state athletic commission, whether he was truly retired, and if he was serious about fighting MMA.

On the suspension and million-plus dollar purse clawback, Garcia, who also saw the win stripped and changed to a "no contest," had this to say ...

"It does [hurt]. [Devin's] a 'b,' and his daddy's a 'b.' The only reason I'm not cussing is cause my daughter's here," Ryan said of the Haney father and son combo.

Last week, Garcia, 25-1 (w/ 1 NC), announced he was retiring from boxing. We asked him if he intended to retire for good -- meaning never box again professionally.

"I'm retiring for a year. So they don't get the [satisfaction] for suspending me cause it's bull. I never took steroids in my life. They can all suck weiners."

As part of his retirement announcement, Ryan said he was going to go to the UFC. We asked if he was serious about MMA.

"I like 'Suga' Sean [O'Malley] cause he defended me [after cheating allegations]. But if he really wants to run it in the UFC, I'll run it. Or bare knuckle. S***, I'm ready to fight anyone at this point."

Of course, Ryan isn't signed to the UFC ... but Dana White's a shrewd businessman (he successfully made Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor in a different sport), and a Garcia vs. O'Malley, their bantamweight champ scrap would be massive.