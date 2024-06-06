Ryan Garcia Gets Welfare Check At Fancy L.A. Hotel, Family Member Worried For Boxer

Ryan Garcia was checked out by cops at a fancy hotel in Los Angeles Wednesday night ... when a family member called authorities after they became concerned for the star boxer's well-being, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us officers responded to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for a welfare check in the early evening after the 25-year-old's fam called police. It's unclear exactly what led to the call being made.

Our sources say cops spoke to Ryan at the hotel and determined that he was okay and was not a harm to himself or others, and being no crime was committed, everyone went on their way.

Of course, 25-year-old Garcia has had a hectic few months. He beat previously undefeated star boxer Devin Haney ... but was then popped for using performance-enhancing drugs. Ryan has adamantly said he didn't cheat, and instead took a tainted supplement.

Garcia also recently revealed that his mom was battling cancer ... so, suffice it to say he's been through a lot of ups and downs lately.

Although law enforcement left, that wasn't the end of the excitement for the night. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Garcia, who was apparently drinking, was cut off by Waldorf staff after alleged erratic behavior later on that same night.