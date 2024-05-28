Ryan Garcia Apologizes To Logan Paul Amid Prime Lawsuit, Chugs Drink On Podcast

Ryan Garcia is doing his best to save his ass from a lawsuit ... extending an olive branch and apologizing to Logan Paul for publicly trashing Prime -- this after the massive drink company took legal action against the boxing superstar.

As we previously reported, King Ryan made several wild claims about the beverage on social media ... which prompted the brand to sue him for defamation, trade libel, violations of Lanham Act, unfair competition and unjust enrichment.

Garcia addressed his ongoing beef with the WWE Superstar during an interview with Ana Paula Saenz this week ... and it sure as heck sounds like he got a stern talking to from his attorneys -- 'cause he's now singing a different tune.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Garcia said of his feud with Paul. "I just feel bad for the fight that we're going through because I've known the family for years, bro. This s***'s breaking my heart."

"I don't want to fight with you no more, bro. I don't got a problem with Prime. I had a problem with you. I'll drink this s*** right now."

Garcia then took a sip from a bottle of Prime to get his point across ... adding, "That's just bomb as f***, bro. I love you, bro. I'm done with this fighting s***."

Of course, many took the comments with a grain of salt ... especially considering Garcia has admitted his bizarre actions are all a result of trolling.