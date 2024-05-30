Ryan Garcia, Michael Chandler, Tito Ortiz Support Trump After Guilty Verdict

Donald Trump's still got fans in the fighting community after he was found guilty in his hush money case ... with star athletes like Ryan Garcia, Michael Chandler and Tito Ortiz making it clear they got their guy's back.

The 25-1 boxer wrote a message on his Instagram and X account shortly after the jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts in a NYC courtroom on Thursday ... saying, "You are about to witness the next president being elected while in jail."

"Trump will still win. He’s the only president I heard mention Jesus."

He added on X ... "Donald T, If you are reading this, We are with you. Stay strong."

Chandler also shared a photo with Trump on Instagram ... saying he'll always have #45's back.

"You’ve been in my corner, now I’m in yours," the UFC star said. "You know where I stand ... and you know who I stand with."

"See you at the top!"

Ortiz shared his two cents ... saying, "We need to save America" by voting for Trump in this upcoming election.

Trump was found guilty on Thursday of falsifying business records to cover up his $130K hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair a secret.

Sentencing is slated for July 11 ... just a few days before the Republican National Convention.