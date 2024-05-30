Tucker Carlson Says Trump Will Win Election Post-Verdict 'If He's Not Killed First'

Tucker Carlson is coming to Donald Trump's defense after he was convicted on criminal charges ... blasting the verdict as a sham, and a potential danger to DT's life.

The conservative pundit took to X on Thursday amid the historic verdict, expressing his support for Trump -- whom he predicts will still win the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

He writes ... "Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first."

TC adds, "But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family." It's no secret ... Tuck is a big Trump supporter.

Of course, he isn't the only public figure to voice their support for Trump in the aftermath of the verdict. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who retweeted Carlson's post, accused the "radical leftists and deep state operatives" of orchestrating the trial.

Radical leftists & Deepstate Operatives have been orchestrating this SHAM trial from the beginning…



What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing?



You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 30, 2024 @mtgreenee

She says ... "What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing? You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in our own backyard. There is NOTHING they fear more than another Trump Presidency. President Trump needs you now more than ever."

As we reported ... Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial in NYC ... where he was accused of falsifying business records to cover up a payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 election.

The ex-Prez also slammed the verdict, telling the crowd outside the courthouse ... "It's a rigged trial. A disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial -- and the real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people."